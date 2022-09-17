Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA (KR-567), Important Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA (KR-567), Important Details Here

KARUNYA (KR-567) lottery result will be declared today, 17 Sep at 3 pm on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 567 result and prize money list for today 17 September 2022 is here.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-567) will be officially declared on Saturday, 17 September 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the KARUNYA(KR-567) draw.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA(KR-567) draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.

Kerala Lottery Result Declared for KARUNYA(KR-567): Here's the Prize Money 

Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-567) prize money today, on Saturday, 17 September 2022, that winners must note down:

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the KARUNYA(KR-567) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

KARUNYA(KR-567) Result on Saturday, 17 September 2022: Steps To Download and Check

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for KARUNYA(KR-567) against the draw date – 17/09/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

