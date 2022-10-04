Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 - Details

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will declare the result of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) lottery at 3 pm on Tuesday, 4 October 2022, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed lottery results, including the list of winners, prize money, and other information, will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.

All the winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results.

Also, there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

To check more details, people must visit the official website.