Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 - Details

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) on 4 October: Here's the list of prize money.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Check the Kerala Lottery Result for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) prize money on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will declare the result of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) lottery at 3 pm on Tuesday, 4 October 2022, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed lottery results, including the list of winners, prize money, and other information, will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.

All the winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results.

Also, there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

To check more details, people must visit the official website.

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) Today: List of Prize Money

Here's the full list of prize money for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check the Result of Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) on 4 October 2022

All the players of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) must follow the steps below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) against the draw date - 04/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

