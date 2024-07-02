Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result, Sthree Sakthi SS 422: Prize Money Today on 2 July 2024

Kerala Lottery Result, Sthree Sakthi SS 422: Prize Money Today on 2 July 2024

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 422 result for Tuesday, 2 July 2024 has been declared. Prize money details here.

Saima Andrabi
India
Published:
Kerala Lottery Result on 2 July 2024.
i

Kerala Lottery Result on 2 July 2024.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Result on 2 July 2024: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 422 on the official website, at keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm. After 4 pm in the evening, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result file will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

The first prize money of Sthree Sakthi SS draw is Rs 75,00,000. The prize money varies among all 8 winners. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. All the winners of Kerala lottery must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 422 Prize Money

Here is the prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 422 on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How to Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 422 against the draw date of 02/07/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

