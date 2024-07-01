Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result on 1 July 2024: Win Win W 776 Prize Money Details Today

Kerala Lottery Result on 1 July 2024: Win Win W 776 Prize Money Details Today

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 776 result for Monday, 1 July 2024 has been declared. Check prize money details here.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 776 Result on 1 July 2024: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of Win Win W 776 on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants can check some important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more from the result PDF that will be released after 4 pm. Different Kerala Lotteries are held daily at the Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winning amount is Rs 75,00,000 for first winner. Second winner is eligible for a prize money of Rs 5,00,000. A complete prize money list is given below for your reference. Each winner receives a different winning amount. The winners have one month from the date the results are announced to present their lottery tickets to the concerned officials in order to receive the winning prize.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 776: Prize Money List

Following is the prize money for Kerala Lottery Win Win W 776 on Monday, 01 July 2024.

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission deduction.
How to Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 776 result on Monday, 01 July 2024.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Win Win W 776 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 01/07/2024.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

