Kerala Lottery Result, 29 June 2024: Karunya KR 660 Winners Declared; Prize Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 660 draw today, Saturday, 29 June 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad draw were patiently waiting to check the lucky winners for today. Now, they can finally go through the lottery ticket numbers, prize money, and other important details about the draw. The Karunya KR draw results are announced every Saturday for interested people. You must stay alert to know the latest updates.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 660 on Saturday, 29 June, will also be released in a PDF form. One should note that the live result link was released at 3 pm. The lottery sambad PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All participants should stay alert to know the correct list of winners for today.
Lucky winners can claim their prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala after the results are out. All winners get thirty days from the result date to submit the documents and lottery tickets.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that decides the prize money for all lottery sambad draws. You can check the money for each winner and other important details about the lottery draws. One should know the information.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 660 prize money list for today, Saturday, 29 June 2024:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 660 on Saturday, 29 June:
Browse through keralalotteries.com for the active result link.
Tap on the option "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 660 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF file will display on a new page.
Check the lottery numbers carefully and click on the download option.
Save a copy of the PDF to your device.
