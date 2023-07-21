Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 338 Draw Declared; Check First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 338 sambad is declared today, Friday, 21 July 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has activated the live result link at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. The ones who are participating today must stay alert and take a look at the live result on Friday to know the lucky winners. Winners will get prize money at the end of the result declaration today.
Participants of the draw today should also remember that they can download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 338 on Friday, 21 July 2023, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All the latest updates about the lottery sambad draws are available online for interested people. You can take part in any of the draws conducted by the State Lottery Department.
You have to buy the lottery tickets earlier to participate in the draws. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares a particular draw result every week on the same day. The Nirmal NR sambad results are announced every Friday.
Participants must be alert during the live result announcement as well as download the PDF on time. Only a few lucky participants can win the prize money and they have to submit their lottery tickets to claim it from the department.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR 338: Prize List for 21 July 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 338 prize list for Friday, 21 July 2023, is mentioned here for participants:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
The State Lottery Department has also set a consolation prize amount of Rs 8000. As per the rules, winners have to submit their lottery tickets and personal documents within thirty days of the result date.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Draw Names and Details
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad draw names and results days here:
Monday: Win Win W lottery result
Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS lottery result
Wednesday: Fifty Fifty FF lottery result
Thursday: Karunya Plus KN lottery result
Friday: Nirmal NR lottery result
Saturday: Karunya KR lottery result
Sunday: Akshaya AK lottery result
You can take a look at the result dates on the official website if you are taking part in the draws.
