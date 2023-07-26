Kerala Lottery Result Monsoon Bumper BR 92 on 26 July: Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Today on 26 July 2023. Details.
The result of the Kerala lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 has been declared on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The winning prize of the first winner is Rs 10 crore.
The complete Monsoon Bumper BR 92 result PDF will be uploaded on the aforementioned shortly. The winners of the Kerala lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 must note that it is mandatory to submit their lottery tickets along with other required documents within 1 month to the concerned authorities to claim the prize money, failing to do so may forfeit the prize money.
Let us read about Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 prize money, winner names, steps to check the result, and more.
Here is the complete list of Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 prize money.
1st Prize: Rs 10, 00,00,000 (10 crore)
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000 (10 Lakh)
3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: 3,00,000 (3 Lakh)
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 250
Cons Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Visit the Kerala lottery website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Monsoon Bumper BR 92 against the draw date of 26/07/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
