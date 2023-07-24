Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 728 Declared for 24 July: Prize Money List Here

Know the complete prize money list for the Kerala lottery Win Win W 728 here.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Win Win W 728 Kerala lottery result for Monday, 24 July 2023. The winning numbers, live results and other important information on the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 728 draw will be made available on the official website: keralalotteries.com from 3 pm onwards. The Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W 728 result PDF will be issued after 4 pm on the website.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala lottery Win Win W 728 today.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Visit the website, keralalotteries.com.
Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page.
Click on the direct link of the Kerala lottery results.
Select the Win Win W 728 lottery/draw number next to the draw date - 24/07/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
