Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 728 Declared for 24 July: Prize Money List Here

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Win Win W 728 Kerala lottery result for Monday, 24 July 2023. The winning numbers, live results and other important information on the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 728 draw will be made available on the official website: keralalotteries.com from 3 pm onwards. The Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W 728 result PDF will be issued after 4 pm on the website.

