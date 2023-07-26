Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: After four days of logjam over the Manipur issue, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government, even as ruckus continued in both Houses over Manipur violence.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha earlier, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Centre is given more chances to speak in the House.
He alleged that his mic was switched off while he was speaking in the House on Tuesday.
The decision to file the motion was taken in a meeting of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
The development also comes amid the Opposition's demand for Prime Minister Modi's statement followed by discussions on Manipur under rule 267. Meanwhile, the government has been pressing to discuss the Manipur issue along with atrocities on women in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan under rule 176.
"I have written to the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and urged them to create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive matter," Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had filed the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.
In view of the motion, Congress had issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is set to be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah along with five other bills, as per the list of business for the Lok Sabha.
The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 has also been listed for consideration and passing.
'When Will you Have the guts to Discuss Rajasthan?': Smriti Irani
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development said: “I take strong objection to this because women ministers, women politicians have not only spoken about Manipur but also on Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. When will you have the guts to discuss Rajasthan? When will you have the guts to discuss Chhattisgarh? When will you have the courage to discuss what is happening in Bihar? When will you have the courage to talk about how many women are raped in Congress-ruled states? Do not cast aspersion on the female ministers in this Cabinet."
The motion was accepted by Speaker Om Birla.