Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha

The decision to file the motion was taken in a meeting of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The development also comes amid the Opposition's demand for Prime Minister Modi's statement followed by discussions on Manipur under rule 267. Meanwhile, the government has been pressing to discuss the Manipur issue along with atrocities on women in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan under rule 176.

"I have written to the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and urged them to create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive matter," Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.