Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 390 Winners Declared; Check Prize

Know how to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 here.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 on Tuesday, 21 November 2023, has been declared for interested participants. One should note that the live lottery result link was activated at 3 pm on the site –keralalotteries.com. A few lucky participants can claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala if their ticket numbers are present on the list of winners today. One must be alert while going through the lottery ticket numbers online.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 on Tuesday, 21 November, can be saved in a PDF format after 4 pm. Please note that the lottery sambad result PDF will be announced later for those who miss the live results. You can go to the website – keralalotteries.com – to know the important details about the lottery draws.
The prize money is also decided by the department. Lucky winners must follow the rules while claiming the lottery sambad prize money. You will not get the prize if you do not follow the rules. Read the rules before participating in the draws and stay updated.
The Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 390 prize money list for Tuesday, 21 November 2023, has been mentioned here for interested players:
First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200
Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100
Let's go through the simple step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 on Tuesday, 21 November, online:
Visit keralalotteries.com to find the lottery sambad result PDF link.
Tap on the activated option that states Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 390 PDF on the home page.
The lottery sambad PDF page will appear on your screen.
Check the lottery numbers below each prize money properly.
Click on the download option and save a copy of the result on your device.
You can also take a printout of the lottery result for your reference.
