Kerala Lottery Result Today, 20 November: Win Win W 744 Result Out; First Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 744 draw on Monday, 20 November 2023, will be declared after 3 pm on the official website. Interested participants who were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners can go through it on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to check the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala carefully. The lottery draw results are announced at a fixed time on the site by the department.

