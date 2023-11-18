Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 628 Winners Declared Today; First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 628 draw has been formally announced on Saturday, 18 November, for interested players. Participants can check the live result on the official website – keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the result was announced after 3 pm for participants who bought the tickets and were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners. Anybody can go through the list of winners after visiting the aforementioned site. One should stay alert.

