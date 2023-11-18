Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 628 Winners Declared Today; First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 628 Winners Declared Today; First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today for 18 November 2023: Download Karunya KR 628 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 628 prize money list for 18 November 2023 is mentioned here.

|

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery&nbsp;Karunya KR 628 prize money list for 18 November 2023 is mentioned here.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 628 draw has been formally announced on Saturday, 18 November, for interested players. Participants can check the live result on the official website – keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the result was announced after 3 pm for participants who bought the tickets and were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners. Anybody can go through the list of winners after visiting the aforementioned site. One should stay alert.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 628 sambad on Saturday, 18 November 2023, will be declared in a PDF format after 4 pm. You have to keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com for all the latest announcements. Lucky participants can win huge cash prizes if their lottery ticket numbers are mentioned on the result PDF.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today on 17 November 2023: Nirmal NR 355 Prize Money List

The results for the Karunya KR lottery sambad are usually declared around 3 pm on every Saturday. The result time is fixed by the State Lottery Department and you can check it only on the official site. Lucky winners must know the correct process to claim their prize money from the department.

Winners will get only thirty days to claim their prize from the lottery department. You have to submit the lottery ticket and some personal documents to receive the prize. Winners must also submit proof to the department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 628 Sambad: Prize List for 18 November 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 628 sambad prize money list for Saturday, 18 November 2023, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Also ReadShillong Teer Result Today on 17 November 2023: Get First & Second Round Numbers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad: How To Download Karunya KR 628 PDF on 18 November 2023

Here are the steps you should know if you want to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 628 result PDF on Saturday, 18 November:

  • Visit keralalotteries.com, the official lottery sambad website.

  • Tap on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 628 Lottery Result on the home page.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF will open on a new page and you can go through the list of winners.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF from the website.

  • Save a soft copy of the lottery result for your reference.

Also ReadShillong Teer Result Today, 16 November 2023: First and Second Round Results Out

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT