Kerala Lottery Result Today, Sthree Sakthi SS 389: Prize Money on 14 November

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result on Tuesday, 14 October 2023, for Sthree Sakthi SS 389 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm. From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

The first prize money is Rs 75,00,000. The second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 1,00,000. Prize money varies among different winners and is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission. To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 384, click here.