Kerala Lottery Result Today, Sthree Sakthi SS 389: Prize Money on 14 November

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 389 for Tuesday, 14 November 2023 is declared. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result on Tuesday, 14 October 2023, for Sthree Sakthi SS 389 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm. From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

The first prize money is Rs 75,00,000. The second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 1,00,000. Prize money varies among different winners and is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission. To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 384, click here.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 389: Prize Money

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 389 on Tuesday, 14 October 2023.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Result on Tuesday, 14 November 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 389 against the draw date of 14/11/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

