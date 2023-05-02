Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 363 Result at 3 PM; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 363 draw on Tuesday, 2 May 2023, will be declared at 3 pm on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will issue the live result on its website - keralalotteries.com for all interested participants who are patiently waiting to check the winners. One must go through the details mentioned on the live result properly to see if they are among the winners for today, Tuesday.

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 363 on Tuesday, 2 May, can be downloaded after 4 pm, as the State Lottery Department of Kerala will release it in a PDF form. Both, the live result and the lottery sambad PDF will be available on the website - keralalotteries.com. Interested people should stay informed and updated with the latest announcements.