Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 326 Result at 3 PM; Check Prize Money List Here

Check out the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 326 prize money list for today, here.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 326 draw is set to be declared today, Friday, 28 April 2023, for all interested participants who bought the tickets. It is important to remember that the live result of the lottery sambad today will be announced at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw on Friday are advised to keep a close eye on the live result announcement and go through the list of winners properly.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 326 on Friday, 28 April 2023, can be downloaded from the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants of the draw today should check the live result announcements and download the PDF as well. It is important to go through the list of winners carefully and claim the prize.
The results of the Nirmal NR lottery sambad are released every Friday at 3 pm. Participants buying tickets for this particular draw must stay active on Friday. They have to keep refreshing the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala for the latest announcements.
Let's check the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 326 sambad prize money list for today, Friday, 28 April 2023:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the step-by-step process you should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Nirmal NR 326 today, Friday, 28 April 2023:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 326 link on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF will open when you click on the link.
Check the lottery numbers below every prize money properly.
Download the PDF from the website and save a printout of the lottery result.
