Kerala Lottery Result: Download Win Win W 717 PDF Today; Check Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery Win Win W 717 draw prize money list for 1 May 2023, is stated here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 717 draw is formally declared today, Monday, 1 May 2023. Participants of the draw today are advised to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com for the live result announcement. It is declared at 3 pm sharp by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You have to verify the lottery ticket numbers on the screen with the number on your ticket to see if you are among the lucky winners.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 717 will be declared in a PDF from after 4 pm on Monday, 1 May 2023. To know more about the lottery draws conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, you have to visit keralalotteries.com. Everyone should go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala announced the lottery sambad results online so that it is easier for participants to check them. One should know the correct dates and timings of the results otherwise one can miss the announcements.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 717 prize money list for today, Monday, 1 May 2023:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Here is the step-by-step process all participants should follow if they want to download the Kerala lottery result PDF today for Win Win W 717 on Monday, 1 May:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 717 result link on the homepage.
Once the PDF opens, you can go through the lucky winners for today properly.
Tap on the download option available on the result PDF page.
Save a soft copy of the lottery sambad result on your device for future use.
You should contact the State Lottery Department if you are interested to know more about the lottery draws.
