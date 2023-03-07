Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 355 Result at 3 PM; Know Details

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 355 lottery draw prize money list for today is mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 355 draw will be declared at 3 pm on the official website for interested participants who are eagerly waiting to check the list of lucky winners on Tuesday, 7 March 2023. Participants of the Tuesday lottery sambad draw are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com to check the live result and download the PDF. All participants should stay alert today to know the winners.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 355 on Tuesday, 7 March, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the lottery sambad results in a PDF format so that it is easier for people to go through them. Anybody can check and download the lottery results once they are declared.
A few lucky participants can win huge prize money but they have to submit their lottery tickets on time to claim them. Winners who miss the deadline do not get the prize money later on.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 355 sambad today, Tuesday, 7 March, prize money list:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 355 today, Tuesday, 7 March 2023:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 355 result on the homepage.
The Sthree Sakthi result PDF will display on the screen.
Download the lottery sambad result to your device from the website.
Take a look at the list of lucky winners whenever you have enough time.
You can also take a printout of the lottery result PDF.
