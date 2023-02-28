Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 354 Declared Today; How to Download PDF
Kerala Lottery Today, 28 February 2023: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 354 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 354 draw is declared today, Tuesday, 28 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw on Tuesday must keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com to know the details. One should check the live result carefully and know the list of winners for today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery sambad result at a fixed time and participants should keep a track of it.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 354 sambad today, Tuesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm. Participants can download the complete result PDF and save a copy of the same on their device. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the result on its official website - keralalotteries.com. People interested in the lottery sambad must know these details.
The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad results are declared every week on Tuesday. People interested in taking part in the Sthree Sakthi draw must stay alert on Tuesday at 3 pm. They can download the PDF later.
One must follow all the lottery rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. People who will not follow the rules will not be allowed to participate in the draws.
Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 354 Prize Money for 28 February 2023
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 354 prize money list for Tuesday, 28 February 2023:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
People who are participating in the Sthree Sakthi draw on Tuesday must know the prize money list.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 354 PDF
Here are the steps people should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 354 on Tuesday, 28 February:
Go to the official site - keralalotteries.com.
Find the result section on the website and click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 354 draw link.
The result PDF for Tuesday, 28 February, will display on your screen.
Check the lottery numbers below each prize money properly and verify with the number on your ticket.
Download the result PDF from the website for your reference.
Take a printout of the Sthree Sakthi result.
