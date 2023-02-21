Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 353 Declared Today; Know Prize

Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 353 draw can be downloaded today, on 21 February.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 353 draw, Tuesday, 21 February 2023, was officially declared at 3 pm. The ones who are participating in the lottery draw today must keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. They can check and download the result PDF to take a better look at the list of winners for the day. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set huge prize money amounts for lucky winners.
Every participant should note that they can download the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 353, on Tuesday, after 4 pm. The lottery draw names and result timings are clearly mentioned on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. One must go through the details on the site before participating in the draws.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries so that winners can claim the huge prize money. You have to click on the active Sthree Sakthi SS 353 result link on the homepage to download the PDF.
Take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 353 prize money details for today, Tuesday, 21 February:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
The steps to check the lottery result are easy. Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Sthree Sakthi SS 353 draw on Tuesday:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 353 result link on the homepage.
The result PDF for today will open on your screen.
Download the lottery result after taking a look at the lottery ticket numbers.
Verify the numbers on the result PDF with your lottery ticket number properly.
Contact the department to claim the money if you are a lucky winner for Tuesday.