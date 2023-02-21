Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 353 Declared Today; Know Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 353 draw, Tuesday, 21 February 2023, was officially declared at 3 pm. The ones who are participating in the lottery draw today must keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. They can check and download the result PDF to take a better look at the list of winners for the day. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set huge prize money amounts for lucky winners.

Every participant should note that they can download the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 353, on Tuesday, after 4 pm. The lottery draw names and result timings are clearly mentioned on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. One must go through the details on the site before participating in the draws.