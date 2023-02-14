Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 352 Result Declared; Know Details
Kerala Lottery Today, 14 February 2023: You can download Sthree Sakthi SS 352 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 352 draw is declared on Tuesday, 14 February 2023. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS draw are requested to keep checking the official website - keralalotteries.com to know the latest details. The live result of the lottery draw that is being conducted on Tuesday is announced after 3 pm. Participants must check the live result carefully online to know the lucky winners and stay updated with the announcements.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 352 will be declared in a PDF format after 4 pm. Participants are requested to go through the latest details about the lottery draw on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces any changes in the result timing or other details on the site for participants who are curious to know.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the Sthree Sakthi SS result every week, on Tuesday. The department releases a particular lottery result each day and the concerned participants must take note of the weekly names.
Participants who are interested to take part in the Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad draws have to stay alert every Tuesday. The results are declared at a particular time daily on the website so that participants can check them from wherever they want.
Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 352 Prize Money for Tuesday
The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 352 prize money list for Tuesday, 14 February, is stated here for those who are interested to know:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 352 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 352 that is held today:
Visit the lottery result site - keralalotteries.com.
Find the link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 352 result and tap on it.
The result PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers carefully on the PDF and check the number on your ticket.
Download the result PDF from the website to know the winners properly.
Save a copy of the same on your computer or any other device.
