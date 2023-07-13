Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 478 Result at 3 PM; Know Prize List

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 478 draw on Thursday, 13 July 2023, will be declared on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department. As per the latest official details available online, the lottery result will be announced at 3 pm on the website so participants should stay alert. They must visit the site to go through the list of winners on time. The lottery result timing is fixed so participants must note it.

One should know that the State Lottery Department of Kerala also releases the lottery result in a PDF form later. The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 478 on Thursday, 13 July, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm on the same official website. You can download it from keralalotteries.com to check the winners.