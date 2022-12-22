Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 451 Declared; Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 451 Declared; Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Sambad Today: Download Karunya Plus KN 451 result PDF on Thursday from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Kerala Lottery Results for Karunya Plus KN draws are declared every Thursday.

|

(Photo: iStock)

(Photo: iStock)

)

The Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 451 on Thursday, 22 December 2022, is declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad on Thursday are requested to stay alert and download the result PDF on time. The live results of the weekly lotteries are released at 3 pm and the PDF is uploaded after 4 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Stay alert to know more about the lotteries.

To download the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 451 on Thursday, 22 December, you do not need to provide any details. The lottery sambad result is available in a PDF format so you just need to download it from the site - keralalotteries.com. You will get to know more about the lottery results on the site.

The weekly lotteries are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala so that lucky winners can get huge prize money. You have to submit your ticket and other documents to the department within thirty days of the result declaration date to receive the prize amount.

The results of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN sambad are declared every Thursday by the department.

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 451 Prize Money Details Here

The Kerala Lottery today for Karunya Plus KN 451 prize money details on Thursday are listed below:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Participants of the lottery sambad today must go through all the prize details and result announcements carefully. They will find the updates on the official website of the State Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 451 PDF

Here are the steps you should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 451 draw on Thursday:

  • Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 451 Result on the homepage.

  • The PDF will display on your screen.

  • Download the Kerala lottery result PDF on Thursday from the website.

  • Go through the winning numbers on the list and verify with your ticket to see if you have bagged any prize money.

  • Take a printout of the lottery result or save a copy of the same for your reference.

Published: 22 Dec 2022,02:45 PM IST

