Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 604 Today Declared; Know How to Download PDF

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 604 draw is declared at 3 pm today, Saturday, 3 June. People who have bought lottery draw tickets are requested to keep checking the official site - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live result earlier and then the PDF is announced for those who want to download. All the latest important updates about the lottery sambad draw will be available on the aforementioned website for interested people.

