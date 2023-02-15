Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download Fifty Fifty FF 37 Result; Know Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download Fifty Fifty FF 37 Result; Know Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download Fifty Fifty FF 37 draw PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 37 draw PDF can be downloaded today, 15 February 2023.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery&nbsp;Fifty Fifty FF 37 draw PDF can be downloaded today, 15 February 2023.</p></div>

The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 37 draw is declared at 3 pm on Wednesday, 15 February 2023. Participants who are eagerly waiting to check the list of winning numbers for today must go through the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live lottery results on the website daily so that participants can easily check. One can check the result from anywhere they want by visiting the aforementioned website.

After the live result is announced, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 37 PDF on Wednesday at 4 pm. Participants must download the result PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com so that they can go through the list of winning numbers whenever they like. The result PDF is important.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 352 Result Declared; Know Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the Fifty Fifty FF lottery sambad draws every Wednesday. Participants of the lottery draw today must stay alert if they want to check whether they are among the lucky winners.

The first prize winners are able to claim the highest prize money. The other amounts are also huge so lucky winners must check the PDF properly to see if they have secured any position.

Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 37 Prize Money for 15 February

The Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 37 prize money for Wednesday, 15 February, is stated here:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Also ReadNagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result Declared; Know the Prize Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
This is the complete prize money list for the day that participants should note. To claim the money, you have to submit your personal documents, lottery tickets, and photo to the department.

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 37 PDF

Here are the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 37 draw on Wednesday:

  • Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the link that says Fifty Fifty FF 37 lottery draw on the homepage.

  • The lottery result PDF will open on your screen when you click on the active link for today.

  • Verify the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money on the PDF with your ticket.

  • Download the result from the website and go through the list of winners whenever you want.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 706 Declared Today; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 15 Feb 2023,02:45 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT