Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result Out for 31 January 2023

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad released the Dear Teesta Morning Result at 1 pm today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023. People who participated in the lottery Sambad are requested to download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department holds weekly lotteries and lucky winners win the prize money that they can claim after the release of the result. The results of the morning weekly draws are released at 1 pm daily on the official website of the department.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result on Tuesday, 31 January is available in a PDF format and can be downloaded easily. All participants should keep an eye on the website for the lottery draw result and any further updates.