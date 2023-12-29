Kerala Lottery Result, 29 December: Nirmal NR 361 Winners Declared; Details Here

Go through the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 361 winners for 29 December 2023 here.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 361 draw on Friday, 29 December 2023, is declared on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw are requested to go through the live result announcement now as the link is activated after 3 pm on the site. The lottery draws are conducted every day and the results are announced at a fixed time for interested participants. You must keep a close eye on the site for the details.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 361 on Friday, 29 December, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the website – keralalotteries.com. Interested people are advised to download the lottery sambad PDF so they can go through the list of winners whenever they have time. It is important to stay alert during the result announcement to avoid problems.
The lottery sambad results are announced at a fixed time by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You should take a look at the latest announcements by the department online before buying the tickets.
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 361 prize list for today, Friday, 29 December 2023, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the easy steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 361 on Friday, 29 December 2023:
Go to the official site – keralalotteries.com to find the active result link.
Tap on the option that states Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 361 result on the homepage of the site.
The lottery sambad result PDF will appear on your screen once you click on the link.
Download the lottery result from the site and save a soft copy for your reference.
