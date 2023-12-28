Kerala Lottery Result, 28 December: Karunya Plus KN 502 Winners Declared Today

Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 502 result for 28 December 2023 is declared online.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 502 draw today, Thursday, 28 December 2023, is declared on the official website for interested participants. You are requested to check the live result announcement on the website - keralalotteries.com. The live lottery result is declared after 3 pm on the site and interested participants can check the list of winners. It is important to go through the announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala and stay updated with the details.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 502 today, Thursday, 28 December, can be downloaded in a PDF form from keralalotteries.com. Participants patiently wait for the lottery sambad result to be released so they can go through the lucky winners. One must stay alert while going through the winners on the website and check the numbers carefully.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the lottery sambad and decides the prize money. It has also set certain rules that participants should follow if they want to win the money at the end.
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 502 prize money for today, Thursday, 28 December 2023, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 502 on Thursday, 28 December:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the active result link today.
Tap on the option that states "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 502 Result" on the homepage.
The result PDF will open on a new page and you can check the lottery numbers.
Download a soft copy of the lottery result and save it on your device.
You can also take a printout of the Karunya Plus KN result.
