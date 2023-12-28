Shillong Teer Result Today, 28 December 2023: Know the Winning Numbers Here

Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that is conducted in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best forms of recreation for people who are interested in archery and want to win prizes. The Shillong Teer result today, Thursday, 28 December 2023, for Rounds 1 and 2 will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants should note that the result link will be activated between 4 pm and 5 pm for interested participants in the state.

The Shillong Teer result today, Thursday, 28 December 2023, will be declared in a PDF form so that it is easier for participants to download it. You must check the rules of the Teer game on the website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Teer lottery sambad game so that interested people can participate.