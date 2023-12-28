Shillong Teer Result Today, 28 December 2023: Know the Winning Numbers Here

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for 28 December 2023 here.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that is conducted in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best forms of recreation for people who are interested in archery and want to win prizes. The Shillong Teer result today, Thursday, 28 December 2023, for Rounds 1 and 2 will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants should note that the result link will be activated between 4 pm and 5 pm for interested participants in the state.
The Shillong Teer result today, Thursday, 28 December 2023, will be declared in a PDF form so that it is easier for participants to download it. You must check the rules of the Teer game on the website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Teer lottery sambad game so that interested people can participate.
The result link is activated after 3:35 pm on the website. Participants should keep a close eye on it to know the exact winners for Thursday. The prize-claiming process is also stated online for interested people.
The rules of the Shillong Teer game are very simple and anybody can take part in it after buying the tickets. The tickets are present at almost 5000 booking counters across the districts.
Players can shoot up to thirty arrows in the first round and the remaining twenty in the second round. One should follow the rules.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday, 28 December:
Browse through the official Teer lottery website - meghalayateer.com.
On the homepage, click on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 28 December 2023".
The Rounds 1 and 2 results will display on your screen.
Download both results and save a soft copy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)