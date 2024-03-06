ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result, 6 March: Fifty Fifty FF 87 Winners Declared; Details

Kerala Lottery Result for 6 March 2024: You can download the Fifty Fifty FF 87 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 87 draw is officially announced on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 3 pm on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. The ones who were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners for Wednesday are requested to go to the official website for the latest details. The live result link is activated now by the department and you can note the lottery ticket numbers.

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 87 draw on Wednesday, 6 March 2024, will also be declared in a PDF form for all interested people. You can save a copy of the lottery Sambad PDF on your device after the link is activated around 4 pm. Participants can check more details about the result on the website - keralalotteries.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that organizes and conducts the lottery Sambad draws every day. The prices and rules are also decided by the department. You should go through them before participating in the Sambad.

The Fifty Fifty draw results are announced every week on Wednesday. Any changes in the results dates or timings are announced earlier so that participants can stay updated. You have to keep a close eye on the website on the result date to know the updates.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 87 Prize Money: 6 March 2024

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 87 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 6 March 2024, is mentioned here for participants:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 6 March 2024: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 87 PDF

Let's take a look at the easy step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 87 on Wednesday, 6 March 2024:

  • Browse through the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com for the result link.

  • Tap on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 87 Result" on the homepage.

  • The lottery result PDF will open on a new page when you click on the link.

  • Download the result from the site after going through the winning numbers.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×