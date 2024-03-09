Shillong Teer Result for 9 March 2024: Know the Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 & 2

The Shillong Teer lottery game is an exciting archery competition that takes place in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer result for today, Saturday, 9 March 2024, will be released soon. As per the latest details, interested participants can download the rounds 1 and 2 results from the official website of the Shillong Teer - meghalayateer.com. Participants are requested to go through the list of winners as soon as the result link is activated. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Teer game.

The Shillong Teer lottery sambad game is governed by rules decided under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It is legal and anybody can participate in the archery competition from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer result for Saturday, 9 March, will be declared around 4 pm to 5 pm. Keep an eye on meghalayateer.com.