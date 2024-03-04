Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 759 Prize Money Detail On 4 March 2024

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 759 Result for Monday, 4 March, has been declared on the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be released by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000. Know the prize money list and steps to download results below.