Kerala Lottery Result, 15 March: Download Nirmal NR 371 Result; Prize List Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 371 draw on Friday, 15 March 2024. Participants who bought the tickets earlier and participated in the draw today are requested to check the list of lucky winners properly. One should note that the live lottery result link is revealed after 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. All participants must stay alert and go through the latest announcements by the department.

You can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 371 on Friday, 15 March, after 4 pm, when the PDF link is activated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The lottery sambad PDF link will also be released on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Participants must download the result for their reference.