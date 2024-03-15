Kerala Lottery Result, 15 March: Download Nirmal NR 371 Result; Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 371 draw on Friday, 15 March, is released online.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 371 draw on Friday, 15 March 2024. Participants who bought the tickets earlier and participated in the draw today are requested to check the list of lucky winners properly. One should note that the live lottery result link is revealed after 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. All participants must stay alert and go through the latest announcements by the department.
You can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 371 on Friday, 15 March, after 4 pm, when the PDF link is activated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The lottery sambad PDF link will also be released on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Participants must download the result for their reference.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the lottery Sambad draws from Monday to Saturday. The result timings are announced earlier so that participants can be ready on the scheduled date.
Lucky winners can claim the prize money from the lottery department within thirty days from the result date. Submit all your personal documents, lottery tickets, and winning proof on time if you want the prize.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 371 prize money for Friday, 15 March 2024, here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the simple step-by-step process you should know before downloading the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 371 draw on 15 March:
Browse through keralalotteries.com for the result link and lottery rules.
Find the option "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 371 Sambad Result" and tap on it.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on the screen when you click on the active link.
Check the list of winning numbers and download the result.
You can save a soft copy or a hard copy of the result PDF.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)