Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 370 Prize Money List for 8 March 2024

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the Kerala Lottery result on Friday, 8 March 2024 for Nirmal NR 370 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The live result will be announced after 3 pm. A complete result PDF will be published by the concerned officials after 4 pm. The PDF will mention all the important details about today's Kerala Lottery including winner names, winning numbers, prize money, and more.

People must know that the Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday. All the winners of Kerala lottery Sambad should note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.