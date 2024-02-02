Kerala Lottery Result, 2 February 2024: Check Nirmal NR 365 Draw Winners Today

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has formally declared the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 365 sambad today, Friday, 2 February 2024. Concerned participants are requested to note that the live lottery result link is activated on the official website - keralalotteries.com. You must go through the lottery ticket numbers and prize money list carefully on the result. The live winners list is activated after 3 pm on Friday, by the State Lottery Department for participants.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 365 sambad on Friday, 2 February 2024, can also be downloaded after the live result announcements are over. The State Lottery Department of Kerala activates the PDF link on keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The lottery sambad draws are held at Gorkhi Bhavan every day. The results are announced online for interested participants in the state.