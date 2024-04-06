Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 648 Winners Declared on 6 April; Check Prize

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 648 prize money for today is mentioned here.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 648 draw is declared today, Saturday, 6 April 2024, on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw must stay alert and check the live lottery announcement properly. It is important to note that the live result link was activated after 3 pm, as per the schedule. You must check the lucky numbers below each prize money. Contact the State Lottery Department officials in case of any queries.
Once the live result announcement is over, candidates will be allowed to download the lottery sambad PDF. The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 648 on Saturday, 6 April, will be released in a PDF format after 4 pm on the same official site - keralalotteries.com. Participants should follow the live result announcement and download the PDF file on time.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has mentioned the lottery schedule on its official website so that it is easier for new participants to go through the result dates. You must check the date and time.
Winners are requested to follow a certain procedure to claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You should submit your tickets to the department within the next thirty days if you are among the lucky winners.
The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 648 prize money list for today, Saturday, 6 April 2024, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Read the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 648 draw on Saturday, 6 April:
Browse through keralalotteries.com to find the active result link.
Click on the option that states "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 648 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF link will open on a new page on your device.
Check the winning numbers, prize money, and other details on the result PDF.
Download it from the website.
