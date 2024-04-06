Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 648 Winners Declared on 6 April; Check Prize

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 648 draw is declared today, Saturday, 6 April 2024, on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw must stay alert and check the live lottery announcement properly. It is important to note that the live result link was activated after 3 pm, as per the schedule. You must check the lucky numbers below each prize money. Contact the State Lottery Department officials in case of any queries.

Once the live result announcement is over, candidates will be allowed to download the lottery sambad PDF. The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 648 on Saturday, 6 April, will be released in a PDF format after 4 pm on the same official site - keralalotteries.com. Participants should follow the live result announcement and download the PDF file on time.