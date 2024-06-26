Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 100 Result Declared on 26 June; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 100 result for 26 June 2024 is declared online.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that has declared the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 100 draw today, Wednesday, 26 June 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad draw are requested to review the live result announcement carefully and check whether they are among the lucky winners. You can go through the live result on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The Fifty Fifty draw link was activated after 3 pm on the official website.
All interested people should note that they can download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 100 on Wednesday, 26 June, after 4 pm. The lottery sambad download link will be activated on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to stay alert if they want to know the lucky winners and other important announcements by the department.
The lottery sambad draws are held from Monday to Sunday. You can participate in them after buying the lottery tickets. Please note that the Fifty Fifty FF draw results are released every Wednesday.
The rules and result dates are mentioned on the website. You must submit your lottery tickets within the deadline along with the right documents to claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 100 prize money list for Wednesday, 26 June 2024:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 100 draw on Wednesday, 26 June 2024:
Browse through the official lottery website.
Tap on the link "Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 100" on the homepage.
The result PDF will open on a new page and you can check the lucky lottery numbers.
Download the result from the website to take a better look at the winners.
Save a soft copy for your use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined