Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 634, 30 December: How To Download Results

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 634 result for 30 December 2023 is declared on the website.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 634 draw today, Saturday, 30 December 2023, is announced on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to go through the live result announcement on the website to know the list of winners. The lottery tickets are available earlier for those who want to take part in the draws. The live results are usually released after 3 pm on the website for interested people.
For those who will miss the live result announcement, you can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 634 on Saturday, 30 December, after 4 pm, from the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad today must stay alert if they want to know the lucky winners and the latest announcements regarding the result PDF.
The Karunya KR lottery sambad is held every Saturday and the results are released at a fixed time. Any changes in the result dates or timings are informed earlier by the department so that it is easier for participants to stay updated.
The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 634 prize money for today, Saturday, 30 December 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's go through the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 634 on Saturday, 30 December, online:
Go to the official website - keralalotteries.com to find the lottery sambad result link.
Tap on the option that states Kerala lottery Karunya KR 634 Result on the homepage of the site.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on your screen once you click on the link.
Download the result from the website and go through the lucky winners for today.
You can save a soft copy of the result.
