Wordle 924 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution on 30 December 2023

Wordle 924 Answer for Saturday, 30 December 2023 is listed below along with hints and clues.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

(Photo: The Quint)

Wordle 924 Answer on 30 December 2023: Wordle has been updated to a new level on Saturday, 30 December 2023. Players have to crack this level within six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak. Saturday's Wordle answer may be a bit tricky; however, our hints and clues will help you to not only predict the answer but also earn a daily score.

Wordle is an online puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. Before playing this game, users must be aware about the rules. If you are someone who likes to crack difficult puzzles, then this is the best game for you.

Let us solve Saturday's Wordle level and get the answer!!!!

Wordle 924: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer

Follow below hints and clues to guess Wordle 924 answer on Saturday, 30 December 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'T'.

  • The answer ends with the letter E'.

  • Letter 'E' is repeated twice in today's Wordle answer.

  • 'E' is the only vowel present in Wordle 924 answer.

  • Today's Wordle answer is the name of a number, equal to the sum of numbers one and two.

What is the Answer of Wordle 924 Level?

Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle 924 level must not be disappointed because we have got the solution. The answer of Wordle 924 on Saturday, 30 December 2023 is:

THREE

