Wordle 923 Word of the Day for Today, 29 December: Hints, Clues, and Answer Here

Wordle 923 answer for today, Friday, 29 December, is stated here.
Wordle is an online web-based word game that was created and developed by Josh Wardle and later taken over by The New York Times. Wordle 923 word of the day for Friday, 29 December, is updated for those who were waiting for it. You can start playing the puzzle and get the score for today. The word puzzle game is popular across the globe as millions of players have started liking it. It is one of the most popular games.
Wordle 923 word of the day for today is simple. We are sure most players will guess the word correctly within a few tries. For those who are new to the game, you will get only six chances to find the word for today. Make sure to follow all the rules of the game.
All the rules of the word game are stated online. You have to find a five-letter word within six tries to get the score for today. Players try to maintain their score streak because they like to brag about it.
Wordle 923 hints and clues for Friday are mentioned here:
The word of the day begins with the alphabet C.
The answer for today ends with the letter D.
The word of the day has the alphabet H.
The answer for today has no matching letters.
Are you ready to know the final answer now? We will help you with the word in case you are stuck while playing the game or want to cross-check your answer.
Wordle 923 answer for today is mentioned here for interested readers:
CHILD
Congratulations to everyone who solved the puzzle without looking at the solution.
