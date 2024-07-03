Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 101: Prize Money & Winners on 3 July 2024

advertisement
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 101 Result on 3 July 2024: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has officially declared Kerala Lottery Result Today on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF 101. Participants can check the winning numbers, winner names, prize money, and other details on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. A complete result PDF will be uploaded by the concerned officials on the website after 4 pm.
The first winner of Wednesday's Kerala lottery will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5,000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 101 on Wednesday, 3 July 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
All the winners of Kerala Lottery must know that if the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, they can get it from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is above Rs 5,000, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 30 days. They also have to show their valid ID proof to the officials. Also, the winning numbers must be verified from the lottery results mentioned in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 101 result on Wednesday, 3 July 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 101 against the draw date of 03/07/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery PDF result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined