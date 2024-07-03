Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 101: Prize Money & Winners on 3 July 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 101 Result on 3 July 2024: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has officially declared Kerala Lottery Result Today on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF 101. Participants can check the winning numbers, winner names, prize money, and other details on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. A complete result PDF will be uploaded by the concerned officials on the website after 4 pm.

The first winner of Wednesday's Kerala lottery will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5,000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.