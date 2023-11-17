ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Today on 17 November 2023: Nirmal NR 355 Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 355 on Friday 17 November 2023 will be declared at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala lottery Result Nirmal NR 355: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the live result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 355 today on Friday, 17 November 2023 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be released after 4 pm for participants to check important details like winner names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. The Nirmal NR draw is held every week by the concerned officials on Friday.

The first prize of Nirmal NR 355 winner today is Rs 70,00,000. An amount of Rs 10,00,000 will be rewarded to the second winner. Prize money amount varies among different winners. Participants must know that the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 355: Prize Money List

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 355 on Friday, 17 November 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 355 Result today on Friday, 17 November 2023.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Nirmal NR 355 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 17/11/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

