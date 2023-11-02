Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 Result 2 November 2023: Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 494 for Thursday, 2 November 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declared the result of Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 today, on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday by the concerned officials.

First prize money of today's Kerala Lottery Karunya KN is Rs 80,00,000. The winning amount varies among all the winners. People must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.