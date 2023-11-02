Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 Result 2 November 2023: Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 Result 2 November 2023: Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 Result for Thursday, 2 November 2023 is out now on statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 prize money details are mentioned here.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery&nbsp;Karunya Plus KN 494 prize money details are mentioned here.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 494 for Thursday, 2 November 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declared the result of Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 today, on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday by the concerned officials.

First prize money of today's Kerala Lottery Karunya KN is Rs 80,00,000. The winning amount varies among all the winners. People must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 71 Prize Money & Winners on 1 November

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Karunya Plus KN 494 on Thursday, 2 November 2023.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 387: Prize Money Details for 31 October
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 result on Thursday, 2 November 2023.

  • Visit the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Karunya Plus KN 494 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 02/11/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the Kerala Lottery Sambad information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 741 Prize Money on Monday 30 October 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT