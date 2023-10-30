Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 741 Prize Money on Monday 30 October 2023

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Kerala lottery result on Monday, 30 October 2023, for Win Win W 741, on its official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The complete result PDF of today's lottery draw will be issued at 4:00 pm, mentioning all details like winner names, prize money, winning details, and more. Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Sambad Results.

The first winner of Win Win W 741 will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 75,00,000. However, the winning amount varies among all winners. Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its type in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.