Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 741 Prize Money on Monday 30 October 2023

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 741 prize money details for Monday are mentioned here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Kerala lottery result on Monday, 30 October 2023, for Win Win W 741, on its official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The complete result PDF of today's lottery draw will be issued at 4:00 pm, mentioning all details like winner names, prize money, winning details, and more. Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Sambad Results.
The first winner of Win Win W 741 will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 75,00,000. However, the winning amount varies among all winners. Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its type in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
Here is the prize money of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 741 on Monday, 30 October 2023.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow the steps below to check the result of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 741 on Monday, 30 October 2023.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 741 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –30/10/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)