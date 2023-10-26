Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 493 for 26 October: Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 493 for Thursday, 26 October 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the result of Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 493 for Thursday, 26 October, on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.
The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 493 must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 493 Prize Money List
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 493 on Thursday, 26 October 2023:
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 493
Visit the website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Karunya Plus KN 493 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 26/10/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
