Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 387: Prize Money Details for 31 October

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 387 for today has been declared on the official website of Kerala State Lotteries Department: statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants can download and check the complete result PDF after 4 pm to check important details like prize money, winner names, winning numbers, and other Kerala Lottery Sambad details.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday. The first winner of Sthree Sakthi SS 387 will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 75,00,000. However, the winning amount varies among all winners. Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its type in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.