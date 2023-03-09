Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 460 Result Out; Check Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 460 draw can be downloaded after 4 pm.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 460 draw on Thursday, 9 March 2023, is released at 3 pm. The lottery result is available on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted on Thursday must stay alert and go through the list of winners carefully. Only a few lucky winners are able to claim the prize money set by the department.
Anybody can take part in the lottery sambad draws by buying the tickets. Participants of the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 460 on Thursday, 9 March, should note that the PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. It is advisable to download the lottery result from the official website only to avoid problems later on.
The prize money, lottery result timings, and other important information are available online. People should know the details and then participate in the Kerala lottery draws.
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 460 prize money details for today, Thursday, is stated below for those who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad PDF for Karunya Plus KN 460 today, Thursday, 9 March 2023:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active result link that states Karunya Plus KN 460 PDF on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your screen when you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF properly.
Download the lottery sambad result PDF for Karunya Plus KN draw today.
