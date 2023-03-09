Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 460 Result Out; Check Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 460 draw on Thursday, 9 March 2023, is released at 3 pm. The lottery result is available on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted on Thursday must stay alert and go through the list of winners carefully. Only a few lucky winners are able to claim the prize money set by the department.

Anybody can take part in the lottery sambad draws by buying the tickets. Participants of the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 460 on Thursday, 9 March, should note that the PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. It is advisable to download the lottery result from the official website only to avoid problems later on.