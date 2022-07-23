Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 559 Result at 3 PM; Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 559 Result at 3 PM; Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 559: Check the winning numbers on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Check the Karunya KR 559 prize money for today, 23 July 2022.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check the Karunya KR 559 prize money for today, 23 July 2022.</p></div>

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will officially declare the results of the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 559 today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022. The players of the Kerala lottery should keep a close eye on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department to know today's winning numbers. The Karunya KR 559 result will be available on the website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm. The live results of the weekly lotteries are declared at 3 pm daily.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the complete result PDF for the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 559 after 4 pm today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022. Participants of the draw should keep checking keralalotteries.com for all the latest updates from the lottery department. They can download the results from the aforementioned website.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 286 Result Released, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh
The winners of the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 559 should submit the lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within 30 days of the result declaration.

All the updates are available on keralalotteries.com so that the participants of today's Kerala lottery can take a look at them.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 559 Prize Money

Let's take a look at the prize money of the Kerala Lottery Result, Karunya KR 559, on Saturday, 23 July 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also ReadKerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus (KN-430) Result Declared, Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The participants of the lottery draw today should take a close look at the winning numbers to see if they have won any prize money. They should also check the website for the lottery rules and regulations.

Kerala Lottery Today: How To Check Karunya KR 559 Result

Here are the steps to check the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 559 result on Saturday, 23 July 2022:

  • Go to the Kerala lottery website.

  • Click on the Karunya KR 559 result link on the homepage.

  • Check the winning numbers mentioned in the result carefully.

  • Download the result PDF from the website.

Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala in case of any problem or to know more about the weekly lotteries conducted by the state.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 558 Result Declared at 3 PM, Details Here

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT