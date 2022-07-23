Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 559 Result at 3 PM; Latest Details Here

Check the Karunya KR 559 prize money for today, 23 July 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will officially declare the results of the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 559 today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022. The players of the Kerala lottery should keep a close eye on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department to know today's winning numbers. The Karunya KR 559 result will be available on the website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm. The live results of the weekly lotteries are declared at 3 pm daily.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the complete result PDF for the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 559 after 4 pm today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022. Participants of the draw should keep checking keralalotteries.com for all the latest updates from the lottery department. They can download the results from the aforementioned website.
All the updates are available on keralalotteries.com so that the participants of today's Kerala lottery can take a look at them.
Let's take a look at the prize money of the Kerala Lottery Result, Karunya KR 559, on Saturday, 23 July 2022:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 5,000
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
The participants of the lottery draw today should take a close look at the winning numbers to see if they have won any prize money. They should also check the website for the lottery rules and regulations.
Here are the steps to check the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 559 result on Saturday, 23 July 2022:
Go to the Kerala lottery website.
Click on the Karunya KR 559 result link on the homepage.
Check the winning numbers mentioned in the result carefully.
Download the result PDF from the website.
Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala in case of any problem or to know more about the weekly lotteries conducted by the state.