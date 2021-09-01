'Doubt if I Will Be Alive Tonight': Chilling Audio of Dead Kerala Woman Surfaces

It has now emerged that 26-year-old Sunitha, who was found dead in her in-laws' house at Kerala's Kannur was allegedly facing domestic violence from her in-laws. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Screengrab from Asianet News)
“If you can, please come now itself. Come towards the road. I am ready to come, I was thrashed by him and his mother. I am not sure if I will be alive tonight.”
These were the words of Sunisha, a 26-year-old Kerala woman, speaking to her brother, days before she was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Kannur district.
While it was initially presumed to be a case of death by suicide, it has now surfaced that the woman was under severe trauma due to alleged violence by her in-laws. Audio recordings of the woman detailing the harassment she had been facing have now surfaced in the media.
The woman’s family has also come out stating that though multiple complaints were registered, there was allegedly no police action.
Sunisha got married to Payyanur native Vijeesh one and a half years ago.
According to Sunisha’s family, she used to call her relatives and complain about the violence she had been facing at her husband’s house.
The relative also added that though they had gone to bring back Sunisha multiple times, her husband Vijeesh, did not allow her to leave.
Meanwhile, the family raised serious allegations of police inaction.
Sunisha’s brother Sudheesh, told Asianet News that on multiple occasions when she had called him, asking to take her back, the family had approached Payyannur police, seeking help.
Meanwhile, audio recordings of Sunisha, revealing details of the torture she had been facing, surfaced in the media.
In one of the audio recordings, Sunisha’s husband can be allegedly heard pulling her up when she records the audio.
As Sunisha retorts saying she will also record visuals of the assault, he asks her to go ahead and that he is not bothered. “I will also record your mother pulling my hair,” Sunisha can be heard saying. Sunisha can further be heard questioning Vijeesh, why he did not intervene when his father talked abusively to her.
Of late, Kerala has seen multiple deaths of young married women. All of the deaths are alleged to be deaths by suicide and all of them had been undergoing severe torture and harassment from their in-laws.
Listen to the audio recordings:
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined