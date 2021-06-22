Kerala Woman Found Dead, Had Shared Pictures of Domestic Violence

Twenty-four-year-old Vismaya V Nair was found dead at her husband’s Sasthamcotta residence in Kollam district, Kerala, on the morning of Monday, 21 June. She was found hanging inside the bathroom, India Today reported.

Only two days eago, she had messaged her cousin and told him that her husband had brutally beaten her several times over a car he received as part of the wedding dowry. She also shared photos of the injuries on her face, shoulders, and hands, reported The News Minute (TNM).