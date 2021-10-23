Kerala Government to Probe Case of CPI(M) Leader Illegally Giving Up Grandson

Kerala government’s Woman and Child Development (WCD) Department will start an inquiry into the case of a child allegedly abducted from its mother by its grandfather, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) in Thiruvananthapuram.
(Photo: Facebook/ Veena George)
WCD Minister Veena George said on Friday that departmental secretary Reena George will be in charge of the investigation.
The case had created a controversy in recent days after it came out that the child, born in October 2020, was given up for adoption by its grandfather, Jayachandran, local committee member of the Peroorkada CPI(M).
While he claimed that it was done with the permission of his daughter and mother of the child, Anupama, she has spoken out to the media that this was not the case. Jayachandran told the media that since Anupama was unmarried, the child was 'illegal' and that she was not capable of looking after it.
Though the Minister said that the issue came to her attention only two days ago, Anupama and her husband Ajith had been running from pillar to post for the past several months, in search of their child. They had approached the police, several ministers of the state and CPI(M) leaders, they said in an interview to TNM. However, they received no help.
CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan also said that proper police investigation should be conducted in the case. He said that Anupama had approached the party office and spoken to him on the phone. However, he had to tell her that it could not be solved party-wise and advised her to proceed legally.
